Thursday Study Group visited local fiddle legend Ron Yule at his home where he has a collection of over 4000 fiddles.

Yule picks up fiddles everywhere and began playing in 1967.

Ron started on a $15 fiddle after he purchased an accordion and realized it was not his calling.

Yule first picked up a fiddle when he was around 25 or 26.

In 1973 Ron started his fiddle business where he would hand-make, carve and repair fiddles and accordions. Currently, Ron just repairs fiddles, and he still continues to play.

Yule was the 2019 NSU Folk Festival Champion Fiddle Player.

He plays at The Stadium and local churches around DeRidder and Festivals around the State.

As he states in his book, My Fiddlin’ Grounds, “I love fiddles, fiddlers, fiddle tunes, and fiddling!”