Ascension Catholic overcame a slow start Thursday to overwhelm St. Joseph's Academy, 14-3, in five innings.

The visiting Red Stickers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lady Bulldogs used hot bats and strong pitching to control the rest of the way.

Ascension Catholic head coach Don Henry said the early runs served as a wake-up call for his team.

“We expect them to hit the ball hard,” he said. “Some did, but overall, we can get better. It’s early in the season, and we’ve missed some practices with all of the rain. I can’t be dissatisfied with a win like this against a Class 5A school. We’re getting there.”

When the Lady Bulldogs came up to bat in the bottom of the first, Madison Tripode led off with a single. Raegan Tripode followed with a sacrifice bunt, then MacKenzie Marroy drove in the Lady Bulldogs’ first run with a double to left.

Ascension Catholic took the lead when Hailee Rome walked, and Aubrey Delatte hit a double to left.

In the second, Charlee Griffin hit a double to center, and Miranda Landry walked to put runners on base. Later, Marroy blasted a triple to left, driving in two runs.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 7-2 lead after Rome singled to drive in a run, and Delatte doubled to bring around another.

In the fifth, Griffin recorded a single and Landry notched a double. Raegan Tripode connected on a triple to center, driving in two runs. She then stole home on an errant pitch, giving the Lady Bulldogs a 10-3 lead.

Marroy reached on a pop fly error, then Sarah Esneault followed with a single to center. Angelle Theriot and Katie Pizzolato also reached on errors. Anna Schexnayder hit a single to bring home the winning runs.

Rome was the starting pitcher, going four innings. Pizzolato pitched in the fifth.

In the Lady Bulldogs’ 6-2 win over University two days before, Madisyn Cassard and Emily Beck saw action in the circle.

“We’re coming along with our pitchers,” Henry said. “I want to be able to put them in during this time of year and get them more stamina. By putting them in, I can always rely on having someone else we can use in case of injuries, or if someone has a bad day, they can pick them up. I’m pretty happy with the pitching so far. They’ve done really well.”

The Lady Bulldogs have been playing up in classification through the early part of the season. So far, they’ve faced larger schools like H.L. Bourgeois and Dutchtown.

“It gives us a test. We don’t want to just stand there and watch our pitcher strike everyone out,” Henry said. “St. Joseph’s didn’t do a bad job. They made contact. That’s why we try to play the bigger schools. We try to see everything we might see down the road, whether it’s bunting or slapping, or certain situations with runners on base. That’s our whole idea. We play schools that’ll prepare us for the playoffs.”