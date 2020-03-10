“What students learn in the classroom today translates into the kind of adults they will be in the future, not just academically, but in life skills as well.”

Dustin Ashworth, business teacher at Singer High School, believes that moving students toward self-motivation and personal responsibility puts them in the best possible position to succeed in school and in life.

“I teach business and media, but what I teach also has to do with being successful in life,” explained Ashworth. “I want my students to know that good study habits, responsibility in keeping up with assignments and completing homework are all skills that will convert into being responsible with family and work as they move out of school and into the next part of their lives.”

Ashworth creates a classroom where students feel empowered to try new things, and even if they fail, to learn that the challenge of trying again is important to eventual success.

“Earning students’ trust enough that they will try something hard because you ask them to is a part of being a successful teacher,” Ashworth explains. “It is one of my favorite things about teaching – watching students succeed at something they did not think they could accomplish.”

Another aspect of teaching that Ashworth emphasizes is respect for the school and the people who make up the school community. Teaching photography and yearbook give him the opportunity to focus on what it means to be a part of that community.

“When I am teaching students to frame a shot in the camera lens, I take the opportunity to help them focus on the subject and the surroundings, noticing what is appropriate to be in the photo,” he states. “Our goal is always to represent the school well, and students are learning that they have a role to play in how that happens.”

Ashworth is the 2019-2020 Singer Middle School Teacher of the Year.

He has been teaching business classes at SHS for the past eight years.

“Teaching was not my first career,” he said, “but it has been my most challenging and most rewarding career.”

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Louisiana Tech University and his Master of Arts in Teaching from Northwestern State University.

He holds a Louisiana Secondary Education Teaching Certificate with an endorsement in Business Education and Entrepreneurship and Small Business. He has also earned certificates in Certified Internet Web Professional- Internet Business Associate and Network Technology Associate.

He currently teaches Introduction to Business Computer Applications, Photography, Quest for Success, Digital Media, Principles of Business, and Yearbook. He has also taught Certified Internet Web Professional, Business Computer Applications, Career Readiness, Desktop Publishing, Journey to Careers, and Keyboarding classes.

He has served on the school’s PBIS Committee as well as maintained the school website. He is currently the yearbook and FBLA advisor. He has recently started a Media Team at the school that sets up and runs audio and video for school events.

“I want to challenge my students, not only to do well in school, but to develop a strong work ethic that will serve them throughout their lives,” he concluded. “When students take initiative for their own learning and take responsibility for their assignments, I know they are honing skills that are useful now and for their future.”