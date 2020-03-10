The Beauregard Museum has a new website.

The museum’s new site can be found at beauregardmuseum.org.

There, you can find blogs that chronicle interesting faces and places from the past. There is also a photo gallery with historic photos from around the parish, audio clips from the City of DeRidder/Beauregard Museum’s ongoing oral history project and visitor information. An events calendar will also be maintained to highlight upcoming happenings at the museum.

The site is constantly being updated.

Museum director Elona Weston said this is another avenue to interest the local public in their history. The museum also maintains a Facebook page with historical posts.

“We want folks to proud of their heritage and history, and to help us explore and promote it,” Weston said.

For more information on the museum, call 337-463-8148. The museum is located in downtown DeRidder, at 120 South Washington Street.