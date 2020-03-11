Anything Outdoors Helping Kids will host the second annual St. Jude Open Trailer Bass Tournament out of St. James Boat Club on March 28.

Anything Outdoors is in its fourth year of operations since Jacob and Renee Heath formed the organization in 2016. The couple has spent all of its spare time raising funds to help the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

The whole story for Anything Outdoors had its beginning when Renee and Jacob’s son Preston was diagnosed with a very rare, life-threating blood disorder called Severe Aplastic Anemia. Severe Aplastic Anemia is a disease in which the bone marrow does not make enough red or white blood cells or platelets for the body.

Preston went through six months of treatment at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, but on May 13, 2010, the family learned that the treatment did not work as anticipated. Preston’s doctors told his parents that his only hope would be a bone marrow transplant.

Preston received his life-saving bone marrow transplant on September 29, 2009, the day after his third birthday. Preston had a lot of struggles after the transplant with many viruses, graft vs. host, fevers, and all too many hospital stays to count, but after 7 months Preston was able to return to Louisiana cured of Severe Aplastic Anemia. He still has annual visits to St. Jude and some side effects, but Preston is now a happy, healthy boy again.

This inspired the Heath’s to give back to other kids and families who could use a little help in financial areas and to take as many kids that might not get the opportunity to experience the outdoors on the trip of a lifetime.

Hence it’s worth the labor of love put forth by Renee, Jacob, their pro-staff, board of directors and the many volunteers it takes for Anything Outdoors to give as much as they can to those that need it most.

So here’s the skinny on the bass tournament. It is a pick your partner, team competition with a $125 entry fee per boat and $25 of that entry fee will go to the big bass payout. The tournament is open to male and female participants. Any adult choosing a minor as a partner will take full responsibility for that minor.

Both anglers must check in at 1 of 3 locations morning of tournament at St. James Boat Club (Airline Hwy), Pierre Part Store (3421 LA-70, Pierre Part) or Cajun Outboards (7113 Highway 1, Addis) Check in starts at 4:30 a.m. Colored ribbons will be issued to identify boats (tied to trolling motor). Live well, ice chest, and safety gear will be checked. The team may leave once you check in, but cannot start fishing until 6:15 a.m.



This will be on an honor system, fishing starts at 6:15 a.m. All Louisiana State Fishing laws must be obeyed. A contestant in the tournament may not use a secondary boat. You must stay in your boat at all times. No pulling over dam, bulkheads, etc. : No fishing in any waters that are not open to all anglers. No fishing from bank. No pond fishing.



Safe boating conduct and all safety precautions must be observed at all times. A maximum of two (2) people per boat. In an emergency, when safety dictates or engine failure, one or both anglers may take their catch and get into another team’s boat to return to the St. James Boat Club.



Teams who have not checked in at the St. James Boat Club on time (3:30 p.m.) at the conclusion of the tournament will be disqualified. For weigh in, there will be NO checkpoint at the three locations from morning check in, you MUST go to St. James Boat Club. Scales open at 2:30 p.m.

Five (5) fish limit per boat. You must cull on the six (6) fish before making another cast. All fish must be a minimum of twelve inches (12”) long measured on a golden rule type straight/flat board. All fish under this 12” size range must be returned to the water immediately or be disqualified. Largemouth, spotted and Kentucky Bass only and of the weigh masters decision will be final on all disputes. .20 lbs will be deducted per dead fish.

Only artificial lures can be used. No live bait permitted. All fish must be caught live in a conventional manner using rod and reel during tournament hours. No trolling with combustion engine permitted.

In the case of a total weight tie, biggest bass weight will break the tie. In the case of big bass tie angler with largest total weight wins big bass. Any protest will have to be turned in to the weigh masters as soon as possible after your arrival at the weigh-in station, or immediately after weigh-in and before payouts are awarded.

Time for the Louisiana Sportsman’s Show

The 41st annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival, Louisiana’s largest outdoor show and boat show, will be held March 12-15, 2020, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Louisiana. Louisiana’s premier outdoor show will feature acres of boats, fishing and hunting equipment, ATVs, tractors and lawn equipment, and activities for the entire family.

The long running event got its birth 41 years ago when Bob DelGiorno (retired WWL radio broadcaster) became President and founder of the Louisiana Sportsmen's Show. The show was hosted for many years in the Superdome until hurricane Katrina, then moved to Gonzales. DelGiorno was inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2003.

Its popularity increased and now a second show is back in the Superdome in the summer. Fan favorites include an indoor boat show featuring all the major boat brands and dealers from throughout the Baton Rouge area along with acres of fishing tackle and hunting gear for sale.

Another crowd favorite is the Louisiana Sportsman Big Buck Contest, with display of some of the largest bucks killed during the 2019-2020 season in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the country.

The Splash Dogs are popular, where participants can enter their dogs in retriever competitions along with a Kids Zone, with free admission to the show for kids on Sunday. A bass tank, where pros will be giving regular seminars, fishing and hunting outfitters from across the United States along with an improved food court featuring three times the selection will make the culinary adventure extra-special.

The show hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. So there will be lots to participate in the outdoors in the next few weeks. So until next time, remember to keep the slack out and set the hook hard. Have fun in the outdoors, be safe and my God truly bless you.