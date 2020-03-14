FORT POLK, La. — Books give readers the chance to become part of a world they might not otherwise experience, to open their minds and learn new things.

These are just a few of the reasons Lindsey Custer, a Fort Polk spouse and mother, loves books. The joy she gets from books is part of what motivated her to start a “book nook.”

Custer said the slogan that is often associated with book nooks best explains their purpose.

“The catch phrase, ‘need a book, take a book, have a book, leave a book’ says it all.

“I thought I might tackle that idea when my husband retired and we got out of the Army. I always liked the idea of having a neighborhood book nook.”

Custer got a book for Christmas that moved up her “maybe later” date.

“I really enjoyed my book and I thought, maybe I don’t have to wait. Maybe I can do this now. That’s how my book nook came to be,” she said.

First, Custer got permission from Corvias to place the book nook in her neighborhood.

Once she had the OK, she needed a place to house the books, so she called the Beauregard Daily News and they gave her an old newspaper vending machine which she cleaned up and decorated.

She filled it with books for adults and children and the book nook was open for business.

Custer said there are no rules; it’s just a good way to get books out there for people to enjoy.

“If anybody wants to grab one, it’s just a fun way to get their hands on new reading material,” she said.

Custer said the book nook provides a sense of community, which she said is already strong at Fort Polk.

“As a community, people keep an eye on the nook and help keep it filled. If people see it (the nook) is getting low and they have a book to share, they will and that’s great,” she said. “The book nook gives people a reason to get out and talk to their neighbors about the latest book they read and couldn’t put down. It brings people together through reading.”

Custer said, ultimately, she would love for the book nook to spark an interest in reading for both children and adults.

“We have three young boys who are all learning to read and I’m trying to make books part of their lives, not just devices (phones, computers and televisions),” she said.

Custer said she’s seen kids from her neighborhood stop by and pick a book from the book nook.

“To see them walking home with books or putting them in the basket on their bikes is wonderful,” she said.

Mylene Keil, 9, said she uses the book nook all the time.

“Books are awesome,” she said. “Using the book nook in my neighborhood and makes finding a good book fast and easy.”

Custer said she isn’t trying to pull people away from the library. Instead, her hope is the book nook motivates a thirst for reading so great that it can only be fully quenched at a library.

“My family loves the library here on post. I think any way you can encourage easy access to books is important,” she said.

Custer said when her mother, who lives in Ohio, found out about her efforts to find a newspaper dispenser to house her book nook, she found one that she is planning to bring with her on her next visit.

“The BDN also just gave me a couple more dispensers. Looks like I might be able to expand the project. I don’t know where I would put a new book nook, but I would love to know where people would like to see another one,” she said. “Eventually, I would love the book nook idea to grow and spread to each neighborhood. I think it would be great to see them next to the community mailboxes or playgrounds in housing. I would love that.” Custer said if anyone is interested in finding out more about book nooks to contact her at lcuster24@gmail.com.





