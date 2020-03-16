Ascension Parish School officials are working with state and federal agencies on how to best work through this process and continue to offer services to students, including access to meals.

Dear Ascension Public Schools Families,



I know that responding to COVID-19 (coronavirus) has moved very quickly for everyone. Fortunately, our school system began positioning ourselves with plans for possible school closures, but we did not know we would have to activate those plans so quickly. I am very thankful for the hard work of our staff and schools for coming together in just a few hours on Friday to send students home with tools needed to continue learning over the weeks ahead.



I know you have questions about how instruction will work while students are at home. We, too, have questions that have yet to be answered, but we are working with state and federal agencies on how to best work through this process and continue to offer services to students, including access to meals.



For now, let me give you a big picture understanding of what this coming week will look like: MONDAY & TUESDAY: District and school-level staff will be working to finalize plans for online delivery of instruction for Grades 3 through 12. In addition, printed packets that did not go home with primary school students will be delivered or available for pickup (will vary by school). Students will not be expected to complete school work during this time except for students who have routine online class assignments outside of this special circumstance. WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: If everything goes to plan, we will begin online delivery of instruction on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, for Grades 3 through 12; and PreK through 2nd graders can start working on printed packets. We also plan to begin a modified food service for students.

Please note, it is our intention to honor previously scheduled Easter Holidays for students and staff. At this time, there will be no online delivery of instruction from April 6 through April 13, 2020. We do not expect this to change, but should anything occur that demands we reconsider that commitment, we will let you know as quickly as possible.



Information sheets with instructions for students and parents will be posted on our website, www.apsb.org/COVID-19, and communicated in future messages. Please know, we are making efforts to find solutions to obstacles to online learning such as Internet access or unique situations for our students who may need extra support.



We plan to communicate with you often. You can expect to get messages from the district daily before 5 p.m. starting this Monday. This will be our opportunity to update you on the latest developments as it may pertain to your child's learning and to answer your questions.This event will perhaps be among the list of our greatest challenges to find ways to serve children. However, at the heart of our school system is to ensure our community’s children are properly served with educational services. It will take teamwork, service, leadership, and learning to remain at the core of our commitment. No one ever chooses to be in a crisis, but we are all grateful to partner with you, the Ascension Parish community, during this challenge. Thank you for your patience, your support, and the privilege to serve your children.Respectfully,David AlexanderSuperintendentAscension Public Schools