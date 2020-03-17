The COVID-19 global pandemic is a subject of great concern for citizens, government officials, and businesses. Events have been canceled, schools have been closed, and many aspects of daily life have been affected by the safety precautions taken by state and federal leaders.

Due to health concerns, and the initial frenzy of people shopping to prepare for self-quarantine, one popular chain of stores has announced new initiatives to help citizens during this crisis.

In response to COVID-19, the Dollar General Corporation has decided to offer special shopping time for senior citizens. The decision was made to give senior shoppers a safe shopping experience. This change officially went into effect on March 17.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

In addition to the special shopping time for senior citizens, Dollar General stores will now close an hour earlier so employees have time to stock and clean shelves to provide a safe and hygienic shopping experience.

The corporation stated in a recent release: “Dollar General remains committed to providing customers and employees with a safe, clean and pleasant shopping environment at all stores and seeks for customers to feel confident when shopping its stores.”

For more information log on to newscenter.dollargeneral.com.