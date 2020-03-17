Here is an update on the status of parish softball and baseball teams at the time their seasons were suspended.

With the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards made a proclamation last week that all public schools in the state must close until at least April 13.

That proclamation also prohibited events with 250 people or more. However, a few days later, he went a step further and banned gatherings with 50 people or more in attendance.

As a result, the LHSAA has suspended all spring sports until at least April 13. A week prior, an Executive Committee meeting will be held in which they will discuss the fate of these spring sports seasons.

It is still unclear whether the softball and baseball seasons will commence. And if they do, it is unclear as to whether or not the season will simply pick up where they are at that time on the schedule, or if they'll push back championships and try to make up for regular-season games lost.

Either way, here is an update on the status of parish softball and baseball teams at the time their seasons were suspended.

In softball, defending Class 5A state champion St. Amant was at the front of the line once again.

The Lady Gators had raced out to a 13-0 record--their last four wins coming by shutout.

Dating back to last season, St. Amant has now won 21 straight games, and they have not lost since March 15 of last year.

In Class 1A, Ascension Catholic got off to a strong 9-2 start, including a district win over White Castle.

Their 1A counterpart Ascension Christian was 5-5. Although, all five of their losses came against powerful upper-classification teams--Walker, Lutcher, Parkview Baptist, Sulphur and Live Oak.

The Lady Lions also beat 5A Mount Carmel and 4A Assumption.

In the last unofficial power rankings released by the LHSAA, Ascension Catholic was ranked No. 1 in Division IV, and Ascension Christian was ranked 11th.

In Class 5A, St. Amant is ranked No. 1.

Dutchtown is No. 18. The Lady Griffins are 7-5 overall. They had lost three of four games when the season was suspended.

East Ascension got off to a bit of a rocky start at 3-8. Although, one of their wins was a 15-0 victory over St. Joseph's in their district opener.

In Class 1A baseball, Ascension Catholic got off to a strong start as they rolled out to 8-4. Their only losses were to upper-classification schools--St. Amant, Vandebilt Catholic, South Terrebonne and University Lab.

Ascension Christian got off to a rough start at 0-6, but they did win three of their last four games. This included a 5-3 victory over 4A Livonia.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville lost their first two games, but then they surged to five straight wins.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown began the year at 0-4, but they ended on a high note. They won five of their last seven--which included victories over Jesuit and East Ascension to bring their record to 7-8.

East Ascension is off to a 4-10 start. The Spartans have lost five straight. That streak included close defeats to West Monroe and Dutchtown in the Jay Patterson Shootout last weekend.

Finally, St. Amant has rolled out to 10-5, and they've won five of their last seven. That includes victories over Sulphur, Rummel and Brother Martin in the Jay Patterson Shootout.