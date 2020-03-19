The update waives some education requirements in the law and also suspends some laboratory requirements to speed the process of coronavirus testing, among other things.

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an update to his Public Health Emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. The update waives some education requirements in the law and also suspends some laboratory requirements to speed the process of coronavirus testing, among other things.

“The pace of testing has to increase in Louisiana and this order will allow more laboratories in Louisiana to process COVID-19 tests, which is critical as our state fights the spread of this illness,” Gov. Edwards said.

Education changes in the proclamation apply to the 2019-2020 school year and address suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluation, student attendance, teacher work days, and charter school application and enrollment. Some of these suspensions will be effective only if the United States Department of Education grants a waiver of the relevant provisions of the Every Student Succeeds Act at the request of BESE.

“The education of our students is extremely important, and I want to thank everyone who has worked so diligently and quickly to adopt distance learning practices – especially our educators and school administrators,” Gov. Edwards said. “The plan is still to open school later this year, but our request is to waive the LEAP testing for students in our state.”