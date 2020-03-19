Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the temporary closure of the State Library of Louisiana to the public.

BATON ROUGE – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the temporary closure of the State Library of Louisiana to the public starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 19. Online resources will still be available through www.state.lib.la.us. This temporary closure will last at least through March 31. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the State Library of Louisiana will monitor the situation and make a determination on any extension of these temporary closures in the coming weeks.

“In an effort to help in the process of flattening the curve on the coronavirus, we made the decision to temporarily close with the health and safety of the public and our employees in mind,” Nungesser said. ‘My office plans to do our part, and more, to help the state emerge from this situation.”

Additionally, the State Library has activated its Emergency Preparedness and Recovery section on its website. This section, updated daily, provides resources for libraries and the public regarding coronavirus, including a link to the current statues of Louisiana public libraries. Statewide transport deliver of inter-library loan materials is suspended during this time. Incoming requests for materials will be sorted and filled at a later date. Face-to-face training classes are canceled. These trainings will be rescheduled in the future or changed to be provided via webinars.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, and State Library of Louisiana are working closely with the appropriate state agencies to monitor the situation around our state. As updates become available, decisions will be made on any possible prolonging of the temporary closures or effects on additional welcome centers and facilities.