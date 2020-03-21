For over an hour, leaders at Fort Polk answered questions about the COVID-19 threat and what the installation is doing to remain safe on a Facebook Live conference.

Brigadier General and Command General of JRTC and Fort Patrick D. Frank, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Commander Colonel Jody Dugai and Garrison Commander Colonel Ryan Roseberry all took turns addressing concerns from the Facebook Live audience and provided updates on procedures around post Thursday morning.

Brig. Gen. Frank announced that soldiers had a travel radius of 50 miles after a confirmed report of COVID-19 in Beaumont, Texas. Since then, a case was confirmed in Vernon Parish.

He also announced that 63 soldiers and family members are in a 14-day self quarantine with some being on and off post. Nine soldiers are currently, as of Thursday morning, are in an isolation phase as they wait for their results.

"We want to be transparent with everybody and ensure everybody understands the numbers that we have here in quarantine and isolation," Brig. Gen. Frank said during the conference.

COL Dugai announced the BJACH is putting together a COVID-19 screening area on post that will determine how at risk a patient will be. The drive-thru opened up on Saturday and it runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. She emphasized being a "good custodian" in regards to tests, due to the low numbers of available tests.

BJACH has postponed all non-emergency surgeries, and patients will teleconference medical providers for certain treatments. COL Dugai also went over the lengthy procedure that Fort Polk will take if and when a positive test is found.

Fort Polk is shutting down the Teen Center but is looking for small, outdoor activities to do.

Across the country, panicked shoppers have raided grocery stories, leaving shelves empty of necessary supplies. However, COL Roseberry said they are keeping the Commissary well stocked as regular shipments continue to arrive. The hours of the Commissary may change over time, and it is mandating limits on certain items.

OTHER NOTES

Fort Polk is adjusting its JRTC rotation schedule.

All church services at Main Post Chapel will be streamed on Facebook

Gyms on post will be closed to spouses and contractors

ETSers and retirees will remain on schedule

BJACH is working on changes to the pharmacy.