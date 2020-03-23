Due to this widespread success, 16 standouts from Ascension Parish made the All-District 5 team.

Last season, all three Division-I boy's soccer teams reached the playoffs. Two of those teams reached the state quarterfinals, and one team made it to the semifinals.

Results were similar in 2020. Again, all three parish Division-I squads reached the playoffs, and again, an area team made it to the state semifinals.

St. Amant had the most all-district selections with seven.

Despite battling injuries to key starters throughout the season, the Gators went 13-5-1 and won the district championship. They made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Division I.

This high seeding awarded them a first-round bye. In the second round, they hosted No. 23 Captain Shreve. St. Amant was upset in overtime by a score of 2-1, ending their season earlier than expected.

Still, plenty of Gators highlighted the All-District 5 team.

Junior forward Tyler Bridgewater was named the district's Offensive MVP for a second straight season. Also, senior defender Brody Trabeau was named the league's Defensive MVP.

Head coach Adrian Garcia was named the district's Coach of the Year.

There were three other Gators that joined Bridgewater and Trabeau on the all-district first team. They were senior midfielder Nick Goscha, junior midfielder Ulrich Gaffney and sophomore goalkeeper Dillon Staal.

Two St. Amant players made the second team. They were senior defender Conor Kuriger and junior midfielder Josh Barbera.

Dutchtown was next in line with six all-district selections.

The Griffins completed one of the most successful seasons in their program's history in 2020.

Coming off of a year that saw them reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the Griffins finished the regular season with an 18-5-1 record. They were also the District 5 runners-up.

They earned the highest playoff seeding in the parish at No. 4. This awarded them a first-round bye.

In the second round, they cruised past Acadiana, 5-3--pushing them through to the state quarterfinals for a second straight season.

In the quarterfinal round, they squeezed by fifth-seeded Jesuit, 2-1. This punched their ticket to the state semifinals for only the second time in the program's history.

It was there that they lost a 4-3 overtime thriller against top-seeded and eventual state champion St. Paul's.

For the second straight season, senior forward Zayne Zezulka was named the district's Overall MVP.

Dutchtown had three other first-team all-district selections. They were senior defender Cole Hattier, senior midfielder Brayden Bortnick and junior defender Noah Teaford.

Making the second team were senior defender Nicholas Graham and sophomore midfielder Jaxson Stovall.

The East Ascension Spartans had three players make the all-district squad.

The Spartans went 11-8-4 during the regular season. They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 22 seed. This forced them to go on the road to face 11th-seeded Destrehan.

The Spartans' journey ended there. They dropped a 5-2 contest to the Wildcats.

Making the all-district first team for East Ascension was senior defender Cameron Lee. Lee was the Spartans' lone first-unit selection.

They had two players make the second team. They were senior forward Alex Phelps and junior midfielder Stephen Kline.