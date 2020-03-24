Mayson Maricle is the Resource Development Manager for Southwest Louisiana United Way. Her division of United Way covers a 5 parish area. She spoke to the DeRidder Kiwanis Club and emphasized money raised in Beauregard Parish stays in Beauregard Parish. She also introduced a new program in Beauregard Parish known as ALICE, Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The program assists households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level but less than the basic cost of living for the parish.

Pictured are club president Monda Rutherford, Mayson Maricle, and program chairman Tim Cooley.