Ascension Parish has 91 positive cases, according to recent figures. One death has been recorded.

Ascension Parish reached 12th in confirmed coronavirus cases among parishes and counties with more than 100,000 residents.



Ascension Parish has 91 positive cases, according to recent figures. One death has been recorded.



Ascension Parish has an estimated population of more than 126,000.



Orleans Parish ranks fifth on the list with 997 cases. Orleans has an estimated population of more than 390,000.



Jefferson Parish, located in the suburban New Orleans area, ranks eighth with 458 cases. Jefferson's population is estimated at about 432,000.



The top four areas are located in New York: Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, and New York City, respectively.



Westchester has 5,944 positive cases and an estimated population of more than 967,000.