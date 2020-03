Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday a city employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Announced during his bi-weekly update via Facebook, Sullivan said the staff has been alerted.

City Hall will remain closed through April 5, he said. At that time, the possibility of opening will be evaluated.

Sullivan said employees are working remotely, and can be reached at 225-473-4247.