To combat the spread of COVID-19, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home order for the state of Louisiana on Sunday, March 22. This order directs Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

Residents can still complete essential activities like going to the grocery store, picking up medication from the pharmacy, going to necessary medical appointments, etc. A full list of allowed activities can be found on the Governor’s website at gov.louisiana.gov/home.

Gov. Edwards’ order also directs that residents only go to work if their job provides an essential service. In addition to the Order, the Office of the Governor also released a document providing guidance on what businesses are considered essential. The document is in line with guidance from the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency on what is considered an essential business. The document can be found in full by clicking here.

In discussing the Stay at Home Order and closures of non-essential businesses, Senator Mike Reese shared that the Louisiana Economic Development Business Hotline has been established. Businesses should utilize the hotline for any questions or concerns regarding the Stay at Home Order and business loans. The phone number for the Louisiana Economic Development Business Hotline is 225-342-4321.

Fort Polk Progress is a regional organization focused on coordinating the efforts of the local communities, the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana Congressional delegation on supporting the Army, the mission at Fort Polk, and the quality of life for soldiers and families stationed in Louisiana.