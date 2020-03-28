Soldiers who cannot move to their next duty station because of the Pentagon issued travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic can request to remain at their current post for up to one year.

Around 30,000 Soldiers were originally scheduled to PCS over the next 90 days, G-1 officials said.

The new Army guidance states soldiers’ can request to defer an assignment and return to their losing unit if they expect to face hardship as a result of a PCS move.

Soldiers who decide to stay in place for a significant amount of time will get their orders amended so their household goods and POV are returned to them if they haven’t been shipped yet.

This is one of the changes the Army is implemented in regards to moving people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Soldiers can also contact the telephone number on their orders, or reach back to their old unit or arriving unit for guidance.

“People remain our No. 1 priority, our center of gravity in all we do,” Lt. Gen. Thomas Seamands, the Army’s G-1, said at a press briefing Thursday. “We’re working really hard to take care of our Soldiers, civilians and families around the globe.”

The Defense Department halted domestic travel including PCS and temporary duty travel for service members, their families, DOD civilians assigned to DOD installations in the U.S. or its territories.

The domestic travel ban lasts until May 11 and follows other restrictions that stopped movement for 60 days to overseas locations.

The DOD has even created new allowances up to $100 per day, up to $1500 monthly, to cover additional lodging expenses if a Soldier who is not on TDY or PCS is ordered to self-isolate due to the virus outbreak.

Shipment of household goods, including personal vehicles, for those scheduled to move will also be delayed until at least May 15, unless there is an approved exception to policy.

The Army Human Resources Command has set up an emergency hotline to assist Soldiers and families with PCS or TDY questions at 1-800-582-5552.





