Ascension Parish Department of Mosquito Control has announced that it will continue spraying for mosquitoes each night, but will not spray during the day or at individual homes until the Governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

Mosquito Control has been trapping mosquitoes all around the parish and sending them to LSU for analysis. To date, there have been no positive results for West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), or St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE). In addition to nightly spraying, Mosquito Control will continue its surveillance programs.