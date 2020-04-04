Governor John Bel Edwards has officially extended the statewide stay at home order. The order maintains that no one should gather in groups of more than ten, people should stand at least six feet apart from each other, and only essential businesses should remain open during the order.

COVID-19 has many local leaders making decisions to help combat the pandemic and slow the spread of the virus.

The Leesville City Court Office released the following statement regarding it’s status in response to the growing global pandemic.

“As precautionary measures related to COVID-19, the Leesville City Court Office is closed until further notice. All Criminal, Traffic, Civil, Probation and Juvenile cases scheduled for April 2020 are continued and will be reset for a later date. Notice of a new court date will be issued and mailed to the last known address on file. We ask all attorneys to notify their clients if possible.”

The public is reminded to maintain social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other people, and to only leave their homes if it is absolutely necessary to do so.