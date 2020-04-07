Your Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging for critical items such as bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks, food supplies and much more during this coronavirus pandemic.

The BBB says raising prices to an unreasonable extent beyond a business’s own increased costs is a violation of its Standards for Trust, which encourages businesses to build trust through honesty, transparency, and integrity.

Consumers are urged to report price gouging at BBB.org/AdTruth.

Or you can contact the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's Consumer Protection Section at (800) 351-4889 or www.agjefflandry.com.