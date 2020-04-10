For the second year in a row, an Ascension Parish soccer team reached the state semifinals.

This kind of success is nothing new for Ascension boy’s soccer. Every year, it seems that at least one team from the area is right in the championship mix.

This season, that was Dutchtown.

Coming off of a year that saw them reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the Griffins finished the regular season with an 18-5-1 record.

They earned the highest playoff seeding in the parish at No. 4. This awarded them a first-round bye.

In the second round, they cruised past Acadiana, 5-3--pushing them through to the state quarterfinals. There, they squeezed by fifth-seeded Jesuit, 2-1. This punched their ticket to the state semifinals for only the second time in the program's history.

It was there that they lost a 4-3 overtime thriller against top-seeded and eventual state champion St. Paul's.

St. Amant went 13-5-1 and won the district championship. They made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Division I.

This high seeding awarded them a first-round bye. In the second round, they hosted No. 23 Captain Shreve. St. Amant was upset in overtime by a score of 2-1, ending their season earlier than expected.

East Ascension went 11-8-4 during the regular season. They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 22 seed. This forced them to go on the road to face 11th-seeded Destrehan.

The Spartans' journey ended there. They dropped a 5-2 contest to the Wildcats.

Ascension Christian went 4-7-6 and missed out on the playoffs.

The Weekly Citizen is now unveiling the boy’s soccer All-Parish team for 2019-20. Of the 22 players that made the squad, Dutchtown led the way with nine selections.

St. Amant was next in line with seven, East Ascension had four and Ascension Christian fielded two on the team.

Here is the Weekly Citizen’s All-Parish boy’s soccer team:

First Team:

Brayden Bortnick (Dutchtown)

Tyler Bridgewater (St. Amant)

Ulrich Gaffney (St. Amant)

Nick Goscha (St. Amant)

Cole Hattier (Dutchtown)

Cameron Lee (East Ascension)

Alex Phelps (East Ascension)

Dillon Staal (St. Amant)

Noah Teaford (Dutchtown)

Brody Trabeau (St. Amant)

Zayne Zezulka (Dutchtown)

Second Team:

Josh Barbera (St. Amant)

Luis Castillo (East Ascension)

Brock Shandle-Colon (Dutchtown)

Nicholas Gautreaux (Dutchtown)

Nicholas Graham (Dutchtown)

Stephen Kline (East Ascension)

Conor Kuriger (St. Amant)

Bodhi Linton (Ascension Christian)

Jaiden Perry (Ascension Christian)

Ayden Rawashdeh (Dutchtown)

Jaxson Stovall (Dutchtown)

MVP – Zayne Zezulka (Dutchtown)

Coach of the Year – Marcus Dyer (Dutchtown)