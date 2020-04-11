The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has announced the arrest of a New Llano woman in relation to an incident that landed one victim in the hospital. April Harris, 35, was arrested on one count of second-degree domestic abuse battery, and one count of cruelty to the infirmed on April 8.

The VPSO were initially alerted by employees at a local medical facility that there were signs that a possible case of abuse had taken place. A female victim had sustained numerous injuries including a broken shoulder, black eyes, multiple bruises, a broken nose, and a broken hip.

According to the VPSO, the victim also suffered from an acute abscess that was allegedly due to neglect. The victim told the VPSO that her niece and caregiver, April Harris, was responsible for her injuries.

When detectives reached out to Harris, she denied the victim's accusations. Harris claimed that the victim had simply rolled out of bed. Detectives investigated the incident, and found that the victim had been sleeping on an air mattress that was “only a few inches tall.” It was determined by medical personnel that the victim could not have sustained the injuries she had by falling from that short of a distance and that her injuries were not accidental.

The victim remains hospitalized from the incident. Harris’ bond was set at $200,000 by 30th JDC Judge Tony Bennett.