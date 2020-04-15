The Geaux Jobs Center Iberville/West Baton Rouge celebrated its grand opening at a new location recently. Many dignitaries, local business representatives, and others attended this special event. The Geaux Jobs Center Iberville/West Baton Rouge offers programs and services to both job seekers and employers. Jobseeker services include: scholarships, career development, career counseling, job search, supportive services, resume writing, interview tips, and other available resources. Employer services include: job posting, labor market information, on the job training, candidate search, recruiting events, an on-dite interview area and other available tax incentive programs.

The Geaux Jobs Center of Iberville/West Baton Rouge is at 23510 Railroad Ave. Plaquemine. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. For additional information, please call 225-687-0969.