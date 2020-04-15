The IRS announced that they will be launching a “Get my Payment” tool on their website by April 17.

The “Get my Payment” tool will allow the public to check their payment status, confirm payment type: direct deposit or check, or to update bank account information for direct deposit.

The application or link will allow those to see the status of their payments as well as the expected deposit date or mailed paper check date.

The agency will also mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment to confirm when the payment was made and how to report if you didn’t receive your check to the IRS.

This is the second tool the IRS plans to launch in regards to the stimulus payment checks.

The first link launched “Non- Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here”, is for those who are not required to file taxes or who did not complete an income tax return for 2018-2019.

The application allows those who did not file a return for 2018-2019 due to a lack of income, or you were not required to file for other reasons.

This does not apply to those who receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits, or railroad retirement.

Most importantly this link is for those who have qualifying child(ren) under the age of 17 to claim the $500 dependent payment they would otherwise not receive.

Clicking “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” above will take you from the IRS site to Free File Fillable Forms, a certified IRS partner

For the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” link you will need to provide:

Full name

Current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

You will receive an e-mail from Customer Service at Free File Fillable Forms that either confirms that you have successfully completed the form, or that there is a problem and how to correct it.

Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.