The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to make an impact on everyday life in Louisiana. It was announced on Tuesday that due to the virus elections would be moved to later in the Summer.

Edwards released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Today, at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The Governor originally moved the elections on March 13.

“The June 20, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana is hereby rescheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The July 25, 2020 election is hereby rescheduled for August 15, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.”

Edwards continues to urge people to practice social distancing, wash their hands thoroughly, and heed the stay-at-home order that runs through April 30.