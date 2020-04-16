The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way colleges function around the country and RPCC is no exception. All RPCC campuses have been closed, moving all classes to an online format. These campus closures include the campus computer labs and libraries.

In response to the technological issues these closures have caused for some of our students, the RPCC Foundation allocated funds from its Disaster Relief efforts, and with donations from the LCTCS Foundation and RPCC Board Member Beryl Scanlan Smith purchased and distributed Android Tablets to students who lack electronic devices on which to complete their coursework.

The need for these devices has exceed available funds. Anyone wishing to donate to this cause can do so at https://www.rpcc.edu/about-us/rpcc-foundation/donation-form or may contact Lillie Murphy at lmurphy@rpcc.edu.