In the wake of Governor Edwards’ proclamation to close schools for the remainder of the current school year, the Beauregard Parish School Board administration announced that it will continue to support online educational resources for learning at home and will continue meal services for BPSB students through the Healthy School Food Collaborative, according to Superintendent Timothy Cooley.

“Our school system is focused on the needs of our students during this unique time,” he said. “Although we are unable to resume school in the traditional manner, our schools are working each day to facilitate learning and the successful closure of the school year for all of our students.”

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on April 15 that schools across the state will be closed for the remainder of the school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made on the recommendation from BESE and is part of several measures to implement social distancing throughout the state to slow the spread of the virus.

A priority for the school system is to help students engage in the learning process to complete the school year successfully. School administrators, teachers, and the BPSB technology staff are providing guidance and support for educational opportunities through Google Classroom and paper packets as needed.

Teachers will be suggesting learning opportunities on their faculty directory page through school websites and through Google Classroom. The BPSB website also has free resources listed by grade and subject areas. Parents can click on the “star” button on the BPSB homepage entitled “Learning Opportunities Available Now” to access that information.

“We encourage parents to set a regular learning time while students are at home and to access these resources to help keep students focused on grade-level appropriate resources and tasks,” said Cooley.

Office hours at parish schools for school administrators will resume Monday, April 20, said Cooley. All school offices will be operational Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Parents are asked to call the school if they need help or information. Limited public access will be implemented as per CDC guidelines.

Schools will remain shut down in all other aspects at this time. The school system will follow guidance from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control, and the Louisiana Department of Health for decisions moving forward.

“We know that parents and students have many questions about how the academic year will close, about graduation, and other important matters,” said Cooley. “Our Central Office and school administrators are working on these issues and will provide updated information as decisions are made.”

Parents can visit the BPSB website to access the “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQs) in the “COID-19 School Closure” information box. Information is being updated daily, and parents can find answers to many of the questions they may have during this time.

All grades and transcripts for students will be finalized and processed in the same time frame as previously scheduled. The last day of school is May 22. School personnel will contact parents with further information. Each high school will continue to plan for graduation ceremonies for their senior class and will be contacting parents and students with details as plans are finalized.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding, especially as we are asked to deal with changes daily,” he continued. “Our number one priority is our students and making decisions in their best interests as we move forward.”

In addition to determining the best path forward academically, the Beauregard Parish School Board is also concerned with ensuring that students who need access to meals are able to receive those meals. The School Food Service department is working through Healthy School Food Collaborative to deliver meals.

BPSB has approximately 1,300 applications submitted and verified in the first week. The delivery includes breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks for a week. Parents can apply at the BPSB website, www.beau.k12.la.us and click on the ‘Meal Information During Closure’ button. If a parent cannot access the form, she/he may call 337-463-5551 for assistance.

“I want to thank our staff, parents, and students for everything you have done and are doing during these uncertain times to ensure that the educational process continues, even as our methods have had to change,” concluded Cooley. “It has not been easy, but we will continue to work toward solutions in the best interests of our students under the current circumstances.”