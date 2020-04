The following message is from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s March 25, 2020 order cease and desisting all private burnings issued in accordance with R.S. 40:1602, and subsequent modifications, specifically the April 16, 2020 and April 20, 2020 modifications, are hereby rescinded by order of State Fire Marshal H. “Butch”Browning, in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain. This order is effective April 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.