Landry letter to Edwards offers best practice guidelines for houses of worship.

BATON ROUGE, LA - Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Gov. John Bel Edwards to amend his Emergency Proclamation so churches and houses of worship in Louisiana may immediately begin the process of reopening by following specific best practice guidelines.



In a letter to the Governor today, General Landry highlights that "religious liberty is a bedrock principled right from which our freedom flows."



"As other states begin reopening and unrest in the Legislature continues, I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance," wrote General Landry. "We are be better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to faith services restarting. Without guidance based on best practices in place, this could be disastrous."



Landry offered Edwards a draft set of guidelines for opening and operating Houses of Worship. These include encouraging at-risk individuals and those with symptoms of illness to stay at home, exercising best sanitation practices, and making other appropriate adjustments.



A copy of the Attorney General's letter to the Governor may be found at www.AGJeffLandry.com.