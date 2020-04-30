Chief Craig Richard is pleased to announce his Command Staff and the following promotions to the DeRidder Police Department:

Command Staff:

Deputy Chief Darren Hall has 27 years in his law enforcement, beginning his career with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and in 2007 he came to DeRidder PD as a Patrolman. He has served in all divisions of law enforcement from a Reserve Deputy in 1993, to Corrections, Patrol, Detectives and Patrol Supervisor at BPSO, to his last assignment as a Sergeant in Detectives at DeRidder PD.

Lieutenant Darrell Coker. Lt Coker has 26 years with DeRidder PD and has served the last 8 years as the Patrol Commander. Lt Coker will now serve as the Training and Standards Officer to provide Officers with the best training available to assist the citizens we serve.

Chief of Detectives, Lieutenant James Halbert. Lt Halbert is a 17 year veteran of DeRidder PD and a recent graduate of the FBI National Academy in 2019. He has served as Sergeant and Shift Supervisor as well as 3 years with the Narcotics Task Force, with the last 8 years as the Lieutenant and Chief of Detectives of the Investigations Division.

Patrol Commander, Lieutenant John Davidson. Lt Davidson is a 15 year veteran of DeRidder PD, serving the last four years as a Sergeant and Shift Supervisor. He began his law enforcement career in 2004 after serving as a Sergeant for 7 years in the US Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Patrol and Investigations promotions:

Sergeant Gene Clark. Sgt Clark is an 8 year veteran of DeRidder PD. He has been assigned to Detectives for 4 years as Corporal and he will continue serving Detectives as a supervisor. Sgt Clark is assigned to the Secret Service Task Force and his skills are specialized for internet and white collar crimes.

Sergeant David Stanard. Sgt Stanard is a 9 year veteran of DeRidder PD and now serves as a Shift Supervisor for the Patrol Division. He is a Veteran of the US Army after serving as Staff Sergeant for 14 years in helping the fight the Global War on Terrorism.

Corporal Justin Leger. Cpl Leger has 13 years in law enforcement, beginning his career with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and coming to DeRidder PD in 2018, serving as a Patrolman, then with the Narcotics Task Force for the past year. He will now be a Corporal which is the Assistant Supervisor in the Patrol Division.

Corporal Amanda Westmoreland. Cpl Westmoreland began her career with DeRidder PD in 2000 in the Records Division and as a Dispatcher until 2012. She worked as Secretary to Chief of Police for Leesville PD and returned to DeRidder in 2016 as Dispatcher, then graduating the Calcasieu Regional Police Academy in 2017 and served as Patrolwoman for DeRidder. In 2019, she became a School Resource Officer but currently serves as a Corporal in the Patrol Division until schools are back in session.

All promotions are effective April 29th, 2020 and now that Chief Richard’s Administration and Command are back at full staff and after promotions, DeRidder Police will be hiring two entry Police Officer positions for the Patrol Division in the near future.

If anyone is interested in applying for Police Officer, they can get an application from https://ose.louisiana.gov/testing-employment/competitive-applicants/ or pick up an application at DeRidder City Hall. The application can be dropped off to Cassie Henry, DeRidder Fire and Police Civil Service Secretary at City Hall. Please contact her with any questions at 337-462-8900. All Civil Service tests are currently suspended due to COVID-19, but we hope to host a test after things are back to normal.