The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is offering a reward leading for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a theft that occurred between April 1st & 16th from a storage facility on Chaffee Road in Leesville.

Stolen was a 5x8 utility trailer and a Dyna Fog Cyclotronic Aerosol Generator.

Anyone with information regarding this theft can contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. You do not have to give your name. A code number will be assigned to you.