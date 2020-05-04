BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Col. Joey Strickland is asking all Louisianans to join the department in honoring the heroes who live and work at Louisiana’s five state-run veterans homes on Friday, May 8. Louisianans can honor the homes’ heroes by displaying an American flag at their home or business and posting a picture of it on the department’s Facebook page.

“We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to each and every veteran living in our homes for their service to our country and state,” Strickland said. “We are also extremely grateful for the more than 700 staff members at our veteran homes who heroically care for our nation’s heroes, especially during this pandemic. These healthcare professionals have gone above and beyond over the past several weeks, and I could not be prouder of their unselfish service to our Louisiana veterans and their families.”

The state’s five veterans homes are the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson; the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe; the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City; the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve; and the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

The department’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/VetAffairs.La.Gov. For more information about the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, visit www.vetaffairs.la.gov.