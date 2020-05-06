Pegram Mire, a long-time supporter of Ascension Catholic School, has been named the 2020 honoree for the Mother Seton Award.

The honor is presented annually by each school in the Diocese of Baton Rouge to recognize an individual within the home and school community who exhibits the qualities and service of Mother Elizabeth Anne Seton.

Mother Seton was the founder of the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and a pioneer of Catholic education. She established the first Catholic elementary school in the United States in 1808 in Baltimore.

Mire has volunteered on many committees for more than 20 years, and has served as president of the Ascension Catholic School Board. He supports the school on a variety of levels, often behind the scenes.

On game night, Mire organizes concession stands and stocks drinks.

He is a member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church and serves as a lector.

“Mr. Pegram is the example of an ultimate servant,” Ascension Catholic Principal Sandy Pizzolato said. “He is always giving of his time, energy, and self, never wanting to be recognized and always staying in the background.”

She said he exemplifies John 13:15: “I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.”

“Ascension Catholic is truly grateful for all of the years Mr. Pegram has served our school family,” Pizzolato added.

He is married to Karen Ourso Mire and is the father of four. They are: Vanessa, Falcon (Class of 2014), John (Class of 2019), and Samuel (Class of 2020).