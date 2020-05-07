The Beauregard Parish School Board administration announced graduation plans for each high school and procedures for the close of the school year, according to Superintendent Timothy Cooley.

“Beauregard Parish high schools have set graduate recognition and graduation ceremony plans and dates,” he said. “In addition, end-of-school and final grade procedures have been finalized and are being implemented at each school.”

Final course grading procedures have been revised due to COVID-19 mandated school closures. The first three grading periods were finalized before Governor Edwards closed schools beginning March 16, said Cooley. The fourth quarter of the BPSB grading period also began on March 16.

All grades assigned by teachers through the first three grading periods will remain as assigned, and the district will assign the maximum number of quality points per course (grades 1-12) for the fourth quarter grading period, according to Cooley.

Grades from all four grading periods will be used to determine a student’s final grade for the course. The final course grade table has been adjusted to meet the final grading procedures, he explained.

Schools and teachers have been working with students providing guidance and support for educational opportunities, and families/students have been notified of final grade recovery options for improvement which are due by May 8.

Promotion decisions for students in grades K-8 who demonstrated academic concerns during the first three grading periods of the school year will be referred to the School Building Level Committee or Individual Educational Plan team. The school staff, student, and parents will work together to decide the best path forward for the student’s 2020-2021 placement, according to Cooley.

All grades and transcripts for students will be finalized and processed in the same time frame as previously scheduled. The last day of school is May 22.

School personnel are contacting parents with plans for students to pick up personal items and return school property, and information can be found on school websites.

Each high school has plans for graduation ceremonies for their senior class as follows:

Singer High School – May 8 at 6:00 pm a Drive Up Diploma and Photo Shoot; July 10 at 7:00 pm Graduation Ceremony

DeRidder High School – May 15 Parking Lot Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony at 10:00 am and Graduate parade in conjunction with the City of DeRidder at 2:00 pm; July 17 at 7:30 pm Graduation Ceremony

South Beauregard High School – May 15 Parade 6:00 pm; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 pm at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles

East Beauregard High School – May 18 Parade and Senior Awards Ceremony at 7:00 pm; July 21 Graduation Ceremony at 4:00 pm at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles

Merryville High School – July 2, Senior Awards and Graduation Ceremony at 7:00 pm

All school offices are operational Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Parents are asked to call the school if they need help or information. Limited public access will be implemented as per CDC guidelines.

Beauregard Parish schools will continue to support online educational resources for learning at home and will continue meal services for BPSB students through the Healthy School Food Collaborative, said Cooley.

BPSB has approximately 1,600 applications submitted and verified for food delivery. Food had been being delivered for approximately four weeks. The delivery includes breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks for a week. Delivery is scheduled to continue through June 30 as needed.

Parents can apply at the BPSB website, www.beau.k12.la.us and click on the ‘Meal Information During Closure’ button. If a parent cannot access the form, she/he may call 337-463-5551 for assistance.

“We want to encourage parents to continue accessing the online learning resources provided on our parish website to keep students engaged through the end of the current school year and through the summer months,” Cooley stated.

The BPSB website has free resources listed by grade and subject areas. Parents can click on the “star” button on the BPSB homepage entitled “Learning Opportunities Available Now” to access that information.

“We encourage parents to set a regular learning time while students are at home and to access these resources to help keep students focused on grade-level appropriate resources and tasks,” said Cooley.

Parents can visit the BPSB website to access the “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQs) in the “COVID-19 School Closure” information box. Information is being updated daily, and parents can find answers to many of the questions they may have during this time.

“I want to thank our staff, parents, and students for everything you have done during these uncertain times to ensure that the educational process has continued, even as our methods changed,” concluded Cooley. “It has not been easy, but we will continue to work toward solutions in the best interests of our students under the current circumstances.”





