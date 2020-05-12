Saying Louisiana has made significant strides in combating the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he will begin loosening restrictions this weekend on churches, restaurants, salons and gyms, moving the state away from a "stay-at-home" position he enacted in late March.

Gov. Edwards will issue an updated proclamation, the Roadmap to a Resilient Louisiana: Phase One, on Thursday, May 14 that removes the Stay at Home order for Louisianans, encouraging people who are at a higher risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 to continue to Stay at Home.

However, all individuals are still safer at home and should limit their exposure to the novel coronavirus when in public by wearing a facial covering like a cloth mask, practicing good hygiene, including frequent handwashing, and maintaining at least six feet of social distance from people who are not in their households.

The new regulations take effect Friday, largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses and churches newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear masks.

Restaurants and coffee shops can reopen inside seating and table service. Barbers and salons can resume color services and cuts. Museums, zoos, aquariums and movie theaters can also resume operations, and gamblers will be allowed to return to casinos and video poker sites. But none can exceed the 25% capacity level.

Tattoo parlors, spas, amusement parks and children's museums will remain closed. Edwards cautioned that high-risk individuals should stay home as much as possible, and others should wear masks and stay distant from people who aren't in their households.

"We are not back to life as we knew it before COVID-19. There is a new normal," he said.

The restrictions still in place will last until June 5.

The Democratic governor said he decided to lessen the constraints he enacted in late March because Louisiana, one of the nation's early hot spots for the coronavirus, is seeing consistent declines in new virus cases and hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients.

"The people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced in order to slow the spread of COVID-19," Edwards said.

Fears of overwhelming hospital capacity and running out of ventilators for the most fragile patients have subsided. And Edwards said the state is taking the needed steps to increase testing and to hire contact tracers who can track the people who have tested positive for the virus and those they've been in contact with. Those people could then be isolated to slow the rate of infections.

Edwards' current stay-at-home order is credited with lessening the scale of the virus outbreak. But as May began, Edwards has faced increasing pressure from Republican elected officials to start reopening more of the economy.

Louisiana's economy has been decimated by business closures enacted to slow the disease's spread. More than 310,000 people already have qualified for unemployment benefits, according to the state labor department.

Business organizations cheered the reopening announcement, though some worried about the 25% occupancy limitations.

"We are glad to see Louisiana begin the process of getting back to work. A closed economy is a broken economy and the economic ramifications of the last month are now obvious to everyone," Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack said in a statement.

For most people, the highly contagious coronavirus causes symptoms such as high fever and a dry cough that resolve in several weeks. But some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer severe symptoms that can be fatal.

Nearly 32,000 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the virus, and 2,242 have died from the COVID-19 disease, according to the state health department.

“Because of the Stay at Home order, Louisianans were able to dramatically improve our trajectory, reduce the number of new cases, keep our health care system from being overrun and save lives. It is because of this hard work that I, in consultation with public health experts and business and industry leaders, feel confident that all across the state we can move forward with entering into Phase One. Because we meet the White House statewide threshold criteria, starting on Friday, additional businesses may open with reasonable limitations to ensure safety for their employees and their customers,” Gov. Edwards said.

“Louisianans who are at high risk of dying from COVID-19, including the elderly, residents of long-term care facilities and those with poor control of certain illnesses, should continue to stay at home and only leave their homes only for essential reasons, like seeking medical care, going to an essential job or getting food,” said Edwards in his press release.

“Right now, the data shows improvement, and we also now have a much more robust testing and contract tracing program underway, which will allow us to better identify cases and isolate those who may have been infected. However, we are not out of the woods and if we see a dramatic spike in cases, we may have to increase restrictions. Our lives will not go back to normal for some time,” Gov. Edwards said. “I know this has been a trying time for our people, our churches and our businesses, and I am truly grateful for the continued adherence to mitigation measures designed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives. Louisianans are a remarkably strong and resilient people, and by working together, we will continue to protect each other and our state.”