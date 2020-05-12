The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is asking the public for assistance in verifying the safety and welfare of a man that has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 3 p.m.

The VPSO posted the following statement on the matter:

“The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Shane Alan McElveen, age 50, of Leesville. McElveen left his residence at 3:00 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since.McElveen may be driving a 2006 Ford Pickup, Green in color, bearing LA Plate C968335 which may be visible in the back window of the vehicle.If anyone has information regarding McElveen's whereabouts please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.”