Centenary College's annual Honors Convocation recognizes students for achievements in academics and campus leadership and traditionally serves as one of the capstones for the academic year. This year's convocation, scheduled for Friday, May 1, was converted to a virtual format following the College's decision to complete the spring term via remote instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local honorees:

Tori Sparks, Centenary Activities Board Member of the Year, of Florien, LA

Kirsten Maddox, Maroon Jackets 2020-2021, Student Government Association Pacesetter Award of Rosepine, LA

Centenary faculty and staff contributed videos recognizing the honorees, including recipients of academic department and campus awards as well as those inducted into honor societies. The Honors Convocation video and a viewing guide is available at centenary.edu/honorsconvocation.

Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South.