Now, it's time to honor these players with the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish girl's basketball team.

Many players in the parish stood out this past basketball season. These standouts helped lead their teams to very successful years.

Now, it’s time to honor these players with the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish girl's basketball team.

The most successful parish team was Donaldsonville as they went 15-11, and they won the District 10-3A championship in their first season playing in the league.

The Lady Tigers went on to reach the playoffs as the No. 12 seed in Class 3A. Unfortunately for Donaldsonville, they were upset in the opening round by Green Oaks.

East Ascension’s streak of three straight seasons with at least one postseason win was snapped this season. The Lady Spartans went 12-9 during the regular season and hosted a first-round playoff game, but they were knocked off by Barbe.

Their rival St. Amant had a strong regular season as they finished 21-9, but they too were not able to advance past the first round of the postseason. The Lady Gators were defeated by Pineville in their first-round playoff matchup.

Despite Dutchtown ending the year with a solid 16-11 record, they didn’t make the postseason.

Also not making the playoffs were both Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian. The Lady Bulldogs finished 8-16.

This year’s All-Parish team is led by Donaldsonville after finishing 15-11 and capturing the District 10-3A championship. They also earned the highest playoff seeding in the parish.

The Lady Tigers have five selections on the team. Also, senior guard L’Nysia Johnson is the Parish MVP, and head coach Shawancy Joseph is the Parish Coach of the Year.

For the rest of the All-Parish squad, Dutchtown had four selections, and both East Ascension and St. Amant had three.

Here is the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish girl’s basketball teams:

First Team:

G - L’Nysia Johnson (Donaldsonville)

G - Zaria Harleaux (Dutchtown)

G - Aja Causey (East Ascension)

F - Sadie Williams (East Ascension)

F – Destiny Graves (Dutchtown)

Sixth Woman - Amani Gray (St. Amant)

Second Team:

G - Quinntryce Bell (Donaldsonville)

G - India Fefee (Dutchtown)

G - Deniya Thornton (St. Amant)

F – Alyssa Romano (St. Amant)

F - Jalair Johnson (Donaldsonville)

Sixth Woman - Kaitlyn Brooks (Ascension Catholic)

Honorable Mention

Tia Richard (Donaldsonville)

Kristen Malone (Dutchtown)

Laine Comeaux (Ascension Catholic)

Janae Southall (Donaldsonville)

Alexus Smith (East Ascension)

MVP - L'nysia Johnson (Donaldsonville)

Coach of the Year - Shawancy Joseph (Donaldsonville)