According to the National Weather Service, parts of Ascension Parish received six inches of rain in just a few hours.

“We were advised by the NWS to expect 2 to 3 inches of rain over the course of the evening,” said Asc ension Parish President Clint Cointment. “When we saw what was actually coming down, and what the radar showed was on the way, we immediately turned on the pumps and sprang into action.”

Rain gauges showed that parts of St. Amant, Galvez, and Geismar received 6 inches of rain, while Gonzales had 3.4 inches.

“I am extremely proud of how quickly and efficiently DPW crews were on the scene taking care of the people,” Cointment said. “These employees worked throughout the night to get the water out of the Parish.”

Cointment cautioned that more rain is expected today and into the weekend. Even though water levels in all of the waterways and drainage system are down and continue to be pumped out, he urged people to take precautions. Sandbags are available at Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar, Stevens Park in St Amant, Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales, and the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville.

“Residents can help us to help them by raking and clearing their culverts and ditches,” he said. “DPW crews are out inspecting and documenting issues. They are working around the clock.”

Cointment also reminded residents to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200 with any requests for service.