One local woman is making waves in the Louisiana Democratic Party with a recent promotion. Leslie Leavoy was recently named the State Director of the Democrats For Education Reform Louisiana as well as Director of Education Reform Now. Leslie is a DeRidder native and graduated from DeRidder High School. Daughter of Judge Martha O’Neal and lawyer Les Leavoy, Leslie has been hard at work making a name for herself in the world of state and national politics.

We chatted with Leavoy about her recent promotion and she explained to us exactly what she does and why it is so important.

“I serve as the Louisiana State Director for Democrats for Education Reform,” Leavoy said. “DFER is a political organization that supports elected Democrats and candidates for office who seek to expand policies and practices that work well for America’s students and to confront those that do not. We prioritize students and families, especially low-income students and students of color, who should be better served by our country’s public education system.

“DFER LA is one of eight state chapters, the youngest (launched by my predecessor in March 2015), and the only state chapter in a predominately red state. I also lead our affiliated organization, Education Reform Now, which is a 501c(3) non-profit organization, that works in a bipartisan way to advance policy priorities across five areas: Resource Equity, Teacher Quality and Preparation, Accountability, Public School Choice, and Higher Ed Quality & Affordability.”

We asked Leavoy how she found herself in her new position. “Honestly, I kind of fell into it.” Leavoy explained. “I had previously worked for Sen. Mary Landrieu as her Deputy Press Secretary in Washington, DC. When she lost her 2014 election, I was working on the communications team at Pew Research Center. I had been at the Center for about a year, when I began feeling deeply homesick and was looking for opportunities back in Louisiana so I could move back home. Around that time, my dear friend and former Landrieu coworker, Eva Kemp, asked that I join DFER LA as her Deputy State Director. I jumped at the opportunity, and have been with DFER since April 2016. Eva was on leave from Jan-April of this year working on a presidential campaign and has since transitioned to another job in DC. I then accepted the appointment to be state director.”

“I've become very passionate about the work and have found great coworkers and elected officials who have the same passion and dedication to improving outcomes for Louisiana's students,” Leavoy said.

Leavoy went on to tell us about what she enjoys most about her job.

“I enjoy working with elected officials and education advocacy organizations to create or improve upon policy that seeks to improve public education for students, no matter where they're from. There's a ton of research and best practices out there that informs our policy work, and it's incredibly interesting to learn about what other states, school districts, or countries are doing to educate their children in the best, most equitable way possible,” Leavoy said. “To take your question one step further, I always look forward to opportunities to visit schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge (where most of our work is centered) where we can see, first-hand, the great work our school leaders and educators are doing and how the experiences and opportunities of public school students are getting better every day,” she continued.

We already knew that Leavoy has great things in her future, but we wanted to know what she saw on the horizon for herself.

“The biggest thing on the horizon for me is better understanding the short term and long term implications of the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.

“I want to be sure that DFER LA is advocating for immediate needs of students and families (food security, broadband internet access, and increased safety measures in schools) while also giving attention to the long term impact of this crisis (e.g.,when is it safe for students to return to school? How is the school year going to adjust to make up for time lost? To what extent can we ensure stable funding for districts and schools until the economy recovers?).

“I always hear people say that kids are resilient, but that honestly depends on how we as adults address these major issues. Our students deserve to heal from this crisis and get back on track toward success, and they're depending on us to make that happen,” Leavoy said.

In closing, we asked Leavoy the question we ask all of the DeRidder graduates who have gone on to bigger things: Do you still go Dragons?

“I've said it once and I'll say it again--Once a Dragon, always a Dragon,” Leavoy said with a laugh. “I'm always so proud to tell people I'm from DeRidder and graduated from DHS. I had the opportunity to attend fantastic public schools my whole life, and all I wish to do is to work to ensure every child in Louisiana can have a similar experience.”

Leslie’s mother Judge Martha O’Neal shared her pride in her daughter’s mission.

“In a parish where the public school system is the predominant choice of education because it is the only choice for the greater percentage of people here, I think it is very important to have an advocate looking out for the best interest of our children,” O’Neal said. “Especially during this time when our children are being homeschooled and not every child has the same opportunities; whether it be a lack of internet, technology or resources. I am very proud of the fact that she (Leslie) has chosen to make this a mission to make sure that all of our public school education is addressed appropriately. I think this COVID-19 has really shown us some things that we could do better and even without it (COVID-19), every day I think we can do better when it comes to educating our children which are the future of our parish and our state.”

To learn more about Leslie and what she does visit https://dfer.org/.






