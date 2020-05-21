As part of the Louisiana Department of Education’s Strong Start 2020 initiative, all school districts are required to conduct a survey of student access to internet and devices as a part of the Technology for Continuous Learning strategy, said BPSB Superintendent Timothy Cooley.

All parents received a J-Call from their child’s school explaining that a faculty member would be contacting them via a phone call to conduct a short survey concerning technology access and that the purpose of the survey is to prepare for all scenarios for the upcoming school year.

Parents were contacted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with a short survey which included questions asking if the household has internet access and what kinds of devices are available, such as computers or tablets, in the home.

Beauregard Parish conducted a phone survey of all students this week in compliance with the DOE’s initiative and in an effort to ensure that the school system is prepared for any and all circumstances which schools may face this fall, concluded Cooley.

He emphasized that no definitive plans have been made for the fall semester, but that school system administrators, following DOE directives, are considering all possibilities.

Parents can learn more about the initiative at the DOE website – www.louisianabelieves.com/resources/strong-start-2020.





