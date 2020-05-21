Tanger Outlets will host the Highway 621 Farmers Market Saturdays in June near Shopper Services Suite 299.



Locally sourced products come straight to consumers on these special days. Products include fresh fruits and vegetables, farm fresh eggs, artisan breads, honey, jams/jellies, pickled eggs and vegetables, tamales, kettle corn, baked goods and specialty food items. To ensure the wellbeing of customers, we use CDC approved cleaning products and procedures.



Enjoy a DJ and visit food trucks serving Cuban sandwiches, pulled pork, lemonade, chimichangas, pastries, specialty coffee and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



On June 6 only, the first 50 children who check in receive a $1 voucher to spend at the market. They also can register to win a $100 Tanger Gift Card!



TANGERCLUB VIP PERK members can check-in at the Tanger Tent for a free gift. One per member, while supplies last. To join, visit https://tngr.life/TANGERCLUB

WHEN: Saturdays, June 6 - June 27 from 7 a.m. to noon

WHERE: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales LA 70737