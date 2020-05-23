The LSU Alumni Association Board of Directors announced on May 1, 2020 that Gordon Monk was named as President and CEO of the association effective immediately. Monk has successfully directed the organization as interim president and CEO since October 2019.

“Gordon Monk is one of those rare individuals who has a mind for business but also brings a calming presence to the Alumni Association, “ said Jeffrey Mohr, board chair. “He has encountered every scenario imaginable during his career in state government, and the board believes Gordon is a sincere, genuine individual of integrity. We are very fortunate to have someone like him lead the LSU Alumni Association,” Mohr stated.

Monk came to the association following a thirty-three-year career in the Legislative Fiscal Office, serving in various roles before being elected legislative fiscal officer by the Louisiana Legislature in 2005.

A longtime, active member of the association, he holds two degrees from LSU, a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a master’s in public administration (MPA). He was named the Distinguished MPA Alumnus in 2008. He serves on the LSU Public Administration Advisory Board; is a member of the LSU Foundation, Tiger Athletic Foundation; and serves on the finance committee and church council of First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

“I am truly humbled to be able to continue to serve an organization and university that I care so deeply for,” Monk said. “LSU has so richly impacted my life, and the opportunity to serve in this role is a purple and gold dream come true. I appreciate the confidence the board has shown in me and look forward to working with them and a wonderful staff to accomplish great things for LSU and the association.”