CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing at our Baton Rouge and Plaquemine Clinics will be closed Tuesday, May 26 due to inclement weather. However, testing is still available for walkups.

In Baton Rouge, the testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. In Plaquemine, the testing is available 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

You must register in order to take the test by going to our website at caresouth.org or calling (225) 650-2000. The testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. There is no out of pocket expense. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost. Please bring your insurance card and ID.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000.