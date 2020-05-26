If you have been downtown DeRidder you have seen the monument honoring a fallen POW/MIA soldier, one of the city’s lost but not forgotten sons.

The monument was erected the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in his memory.

The POW/MIA monument is engraved with the name of Sgt. Maj. Edward Joseph Guillory.

Guillory was reported missing June 18, 1967, and ultimately declared dead in South Vietnam.

Guillory is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Guillory was an observer aboard an OH-23 helicopter on a visual reconnaissance mission.

"The aircraft departed the command post at 5 p.m. with an expected time of return to the base at 6:10 p.m.," reports the Army.

"At 6:45 p.m., the day officer noted the aircraft was overdue.

"An immediate air search was conducted in the last known area, with negative results."

Ground and air searches the next four days turned up nothing. No aircraft, no passengers.

Guillory was listed "missing, presumptive finding of death."

He was 35 when he was listed as missing.

Jacques Edward Guillory, Edwards’ nephew, posted in his memory, “My father is Clifton J. Guillory, Edwards' brother. Unfortunately, I never got to meet my uncle, but I remember stories my dad used to tell me about him. When I was about 10, Dad took me to the wall, and I saw my uncles' name etched into the marble. I remember looking up at Pop's face and seeing him cry. That was one of the few times I saw my dad in tears. I hugged him and told him that I loved him. Dad missed his brother every day of his life. He used to bring home stacks of papers about Uncle Edward looking for anything that would give him an answer to where Edward was And did everything he could do to make sure people didn't forget. I think he did an excellent job because even if no one else remembers, I do. I have met people I don't even know that wear a POW-MIA bracelet with my Uncles name on it, so I know that other people remember as well. My father died in 2005 never knowing for sure what happened to his beloved brother. Surely they are together again and I'm happy for that. I have a picture of uncle Edward that I had painted for dad for his birthday one year, hanging on my wall right with dads' picture. Two great men that served their country proudly, and I will always remember them both.”