Louisiana's new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations trended downward today after a single-day spike on Memorial Day.

The health department reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, one of the lowest totals in weeks. Louisiana's death toll is 2,596.

Hospitalizations, a key metric in determining the trajectory of the infection, declined by 16 Tuesday for a total of 831. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals had been on a steady decline before Monday, when the number rose by 34.

The state reported 245 new cases Tuesday after a one-day spike of 740 new cases Monday.

Louisiana's Department of Health attributed the Memorial Day spike to a computer issue that impacted reporting on commercial lab data on May 23 and May 24. More than 95% of impacted labs were pulled into Monday report, the agency said.

The state has reported a total of 38,054 cases during the pandemic.

COVID-19 patients needing ventilators rose by one Tuesday to 103.