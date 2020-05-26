The Louisiana House of Representative unanimously passed House Bill 613, the “Breaking Down Barriers to Work for Military Families Act” on Wednesday at the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Freshman representative Charles Owen offered the bill; 64 House members, including Chairman of the Veteran and Military Affairs Committee, Representative Lieutenant Colonel (US Army-ret) Kenny Cox of Mansfield, joined Owen as co-authors.

According to Owen “..this bill streamlines the application processes and provides for universal recognition for the spouses and family members of active duty service members who come to Louisiana on assignment.” The Bill now moves to the State Senate where Leesville Senator Michael Reese will usher the bill through senate consideration. If passed, the bill then moves on to Governor John Bel Edwards for signature.

Owen, a retired Lieutenant Colonel continued “Our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen are in most cases accompanied to their duty assignments in Louisiana by trained, licensed and highly skilled spouses. House Bill 613 simply makes it easier for Louisiana licensing boards to accept the training and skills of those folks and get them in the work force faster. When the Senate passes and the Governor signs this bill, we’ll be out front with a handful of other states who are adopting pro-growth and pro-employment initiatives.”

“The bill will send a signal to the nation that Louisiana is open for business and also send a heartfelt message to the Department of Defense that Louisiana is serious about quality of life AND that we welcome spouses and family members to the State’s work force.”

