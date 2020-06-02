The DeRidder Police Department (DRPD) is reporting that two or more people allegedly broke into the Animal Control building in DeRidder on Sunday night. As officers assessed the scene it was discovered that a computer, security cameras, and a gas-powered trimmer were stolen. Five dogs were released from their kennels during the incident. Fortunately, they were all recovered and returned safely.

A shocking amount of damage was done to the office and shop area of the Animal Control facility, as the DRPD reported that the building was completely “ransacked.” Pictures taken the following day showed an extensive amount of damage done to the interior of the facility.

It was reported that both the dog food and food being stored for the elderly was contaminated by some sort of fuel. The storage shelves that held the food were also found completely destroyed. The DRPD is actively investigating this shocking incident, and a reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Those with helpful information are asked to contact the DRPD at 337-462-8911.