The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the community's assistance on the whereabouts of Cordelia Peevy. Peevy was last heard from approximately two weeks ago. She was last known to be residing in Calcasieu Parish.

She is a white female, approx. 45 years of age.

If you have any information as to Peevy's whereabouts, please contact the Beauregard Sheriff's Department at 337-463-3281.